BOARDMAN

Boardman Subaru’s annual Share the Love event once again will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley as the local charity partner. More than $62,000 has been raised for the hospital in the past two years.

Now through Jan. 3, 2017, Boardman Subaru, 7811 South Ave., will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of the following charities: Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, ASPCA Æ, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation.