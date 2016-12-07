JOBS
Police: Person of interest in Ohio biracial couple’s defaced home



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 3:40 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they have a person of interest in the vandalism including the spray painting of swastikas and the phrase “white power” at a biracial couple’s Cincinnati home

Cincinnati police Lt. Steve Saunders tells The Cincinnati Enquirer a charge that is being considered would be breaking and entering with the potential for some possible “hate bias enhancements.” Saunders said any hate bias would have to be demonstrated to add that to a charge.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has called the vandalism an act of hatred. Cement was poured down drains and paint on appliances.

Joe and Pat Jude say they discovered the damage at their rental home after returning from Thanksgiving vacation.

The Democratic Cranley said Saturday that bigotry and racism won’t be tolerated in Cincinnati.

