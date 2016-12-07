COLUMBUS — State Treasurer Josh Mandel today announced via an online video he is running for U.S. Senate in the 2018 general election.

“I’ve been honored to serve my country in the Marine Corps during two tours of duty in Iraq, protecting our values, our way of life, and our freedoms. As your Treasurer, I’ve been fighting to make Ohio’s government more accountable and transparent. Now it’s time to take the fight to Washington. That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate,” Mandel said.

Mandel’s announcement was timed to coincide with today’s 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack on the U.S. during World War II, according to a news release from his office.

“It’s time to transfer power from politicians to the people, so very Ohioan has the freedom to live the life they want and the opportunity to work the job they want to work,” said Mandel, a Republican politician who has held elected office since 2003.

Mandel, who lives in the Cleveland area, has been state Treasurer since 2011. He previously served as a state representative. He unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2012.

In the 2018 race, Mandel will be challenging incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat.