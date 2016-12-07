COLUMBUS — Ron M. Tamburrino, who lost his Nov. 8 race to be judge for the Warren-based 11th District Court of Appeals, was suspended from the practice of law for one year today by the Ohio Supreme Court with six months stayed for committing misconduct during his 2014 race for the same position.

The court of appeals reviews common-pleas and municipal-court decisions from Trumbull, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula and Portage counties.

Tamburrino, a Republican from Rock Creek in Ashtabula County, lost last month to Democratic incumbent Thomas R. Wright of Howland. Wright won the race with 58 percent of the vote to Tamburrino’s 42 percent.

The Ohio Supreme Court said Tamburrino violated the Ohio Judicial Code of Conduct, including two infractions of “knowingly or with reckless disregard” disseminating false information in 2014 about his opponent, incumbent Judge Timothy A. Cannon, a Democrat from Painesville, in two televised campaign commercials. Cannon won the election.