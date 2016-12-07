TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A police officer in Ohio has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of paying a teenage girl for sex at least twice.

A grand jury indicted Toledo officer Michael E. Moore Sr. on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and compelling prostitution. He was in court Tuesday.

A message seeking comment was left with Moore’s attorney today.

Court documents say the 43-year-old officer sent texts to set up sexual encounters with a teen between the age of 13 and 16.

The 14-year veteran of Toledo’s police department took himself off the city’s payroll in November. The city’s police chief says steps are underway to fire Moore.