COLUMBUS (AP) — Abortions would be banned after 20 weeks and concealed weapons would be permitted in more places including day cares that lawmakers hoped to pass today in the final days of their two-year session.

The 20-week ban would be added to legislation already on its way to Republican Gov. John Kasich that would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

House lawmakers heard testimony about the 20-week ban this morning with a scheduled committee vote in the afternoon and a goal to put it on the House floor later to day.

That follows House approval Tuesday night of the so-called heartbeat bill, clearing the way for what would be one of the nation’s most stringent abortion restrictions.

Among other bills before lawmakers wrapping up their final session is one that would expand the state’s concealed-weapons law to allow guns in places such as colleges and day cares and on private aircraft. Those places could still ban the weapons themselves.