YOUNGSTOWN

St. George Lodge 66, Fraternal Union of America, will install officers for 2017 on Jan. 15. They are as follows: Timothy Komara, president; Joseph Vukovich Jr., vice president; Patty Moran, secretary-treasurer; Davene Van Brocklin, recording secretary; Louise Thomas, nest manager; and Bob Matasy, director of fraternal affairs. Trustees appointed are Nada Bada, Linda Lagamba and Charles Krusic.