NILES

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia, under fire from council over his latest version of the financial recovery plan, will have what is described as “a roundtable” session Thursday evening to discuss changes to the document.

The mayor originally called for a special council meeting, but changed it to a roundtable after one council member and the council president said they could not attend. That means no action can be taken other than discussions.

The mayor offered to change the date of the meeting, but council members said nothing doing.

“We definitely need to have that meeting now,” said Steve Papalas, D-at large, who has criticized Scarnecchia’s latest effort. Papalas is among those who will not attend the roundtable because he teaches a university class at that time.

Scarnecchia had submitted his amended plan to council Friday, but as The Vindicator reported Saturday, council members were vehemently dissatisfied.

“This plan was approved by the state auditors, and the budget was balanced,” Scarnecchia complained during the council meeting today, but city Auditor Giovanne Merlo provided perspective about what the mayor’s latest version lacks.

