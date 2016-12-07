JOBS
Judge won’t delay trial over fire that killed 2 Ohio firefighters



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 8:56 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — At least for now, a judge has declined to delay the trial of a man accused of setting a fire that killed two Ohio firefighters.

Ray Abou-Arab has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges accusing him of starting the 2014 fire in an apartment building he owned in Toledo. The 63-year-old is being held on bond of nearly $5.9 million and is scheduled for trial Feb. 6 in the potential death-penalty case.

A Lucas County judge this week declined a defense request to postpone that trial date. But the judge agreed to consider arguments about modifying his bond on Dec. 15.

Authorities allege he used a flammable liquid to start the fast-moving fire that killed a veteran firefighter and a rookie in the building.

