LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has rejected Brad Pitt's request to seal details about his custody dispute with estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt.

Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. of Los Angeles Superior Court denied Pitt's request in a written order this morning. Pitt had sought to seal details of his custody dispute with Jolie Pitt at an emergency hearing, but Judge Burdge declined to hear the petition on an expedited basis.

Jolie Pitt filed for divorce in September and currently has primary custody of their six children.

Pitt's motion came two days after the release of a custody agreement he and his estranged wife reached in late October that calls for the actor to have visitation with his children under the guidance of a therapist.

Pitt's attorney Gary Fishbein declined comment after the hearing.