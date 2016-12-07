YOUNGSTOWN — The first hearing in a lawsuit against Mill Creek MetroParks filed in June in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court took place today.

Attorneys for the MetroParks and for plaintiffs Barbara Brothers, Suzanne Anzellotti, and Jim Ray met with Magistrate Daniel Dascenzo to outline a schedule for the proceedings. The parties to the lawsuit must complete the discovery process by March 27.

The next hearing, pending any hearings on motions that might be deemed necessary, will take place in May. A trial date was tentatively set for sometime in June.

The lawsuit alleges the MetroParks board and executive director violated Ohio Sunshine Laws on public meetings in their planning and implementation of a February staff restructuring.

The defendants in the case are the MetroParks board; board members John Ragan, Dr. Robert Durick and Germaine Bennett; former board member Scott Schulick; and MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young.