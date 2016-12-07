DETROIT (AP) — A federal judge could decide whether to end Michigan's presidential recount after the state's second-highest court said the Green Party nominee was ineligible to seek a second look at millions of ballots.

The federal judge who on Monday ordered the recount to begin will have a hearing later today on whether to stop it. The state elections board also is meeting today, a day after the Michigan appeals court ordered it to dismiss Jill Stein's recount petition. The court noted she got 1 percent of the vote and has no chance of catching Republican Donald Trump, who narrowly defeated Hillary Clinton in the state.

Meanwhile, a court hearing will be Friday on a possible recount in Pennsylvania. A recount in Wisconsin so far shows Trump gaining votes over Clinton.