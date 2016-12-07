JOBS
Ex-Speaker Boehner compares Trump to Teddy Roosevelt



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 10:30 a.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner sees president-elect Donald Trump as a modern-day Teddy Roosevelt, a populist who wants to do “big things.”

The West Chester, Ohio, Republican tells WCPO.com in Cincinnati that Trump is also like the 26th president in seeing himself as “larger than life.” He says Trump doesn’t want to just “trim around the edges.”

He says Trump doesn’t bring a traditional ideology to the White House, and understands the need to work in a bipartisan way to get things done. He adds that Trump can also take his case directly to the American people.

Boehner who resigned in 2015 after nearly 25 years in Congress says he is still adjusting to private life, but enjoys it and has caught up on household chores.

