CANFIELD

The hallways of Canfield High School have been abuzz recently.

The topic students have been talking about? What toys they donated to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tag program this year.

“It’s really interesting to see the whole school come together,” said district spokeswoman Renee English. “You can’t be around the school without someone talking about Angel Tags.”

This morning, the Salvation Army stopped by the school to pick up the 500-plus items students and staff collected this year. This week the organization is making stops all over Mahoning County, at the more than 40 schools, businesses and organizations that participate in the program.

The large donation makes Canfield High School one of the program’s top contributors, said Major Valerie Kahn, who along with her husband directs the Salvation Army’s Mahoning County services.

