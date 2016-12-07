JOBS
Boardman Township becomes Meat Town USA today



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 10:48 a.m.

BOARDMAN — To commemorate the reopening and renovation of the first Arby's fast-food restaurant in the nation, Trustee Larry Moliterno today proclaimed the township would be renamed today Meat Town USA.

The CEO of Arby's and other corporate officials are in the township today for the reopening of the restaurant on U.S. Route 224, just east of Market Street.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

