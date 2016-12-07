YOUNGSTOWN — Police are sending evidence to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation today that they collected after a city firefighter was wounded late Monday after being shot while leaving a fire.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau would not say what the evidence was but he did say that BCI will expedite the process of examining the evidence.

Lt. Paul Lutton, 46, was wounded in the leg about 11:25 p.m. Monday as he was driving a fire truck away from a fire on Elm Street. Lutton was in the 100 block of Halleck Avenue when he was shot.

Police said an assault rifle was used in the shooting. Another firefighter on the same truck had a bullet go through his protective clothing but he was not injured.

Lutton was treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.