Auction of Shirley Temple items includes childhood tap shoes



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 1:05 p.m.

DALLAS (AP) — Two pairs of tap shoes belonging to the child movie star Shirley Temple have sold at auction for $20,000.

Heritage Auctions says a diamond ring given to the child who sang and danced her way into moviegoers' hearts by her father fetched $137,500.

The two-day auction of jewelry, outfits, awards and other keepsakes that ended Tuesday brought in more than $1.6 million for the family of Temple, who was known in private life as Shirley Temple Black. She died in 2014 at age 85.

A diamond broach worn by both Temple and her mother sold for $250,000. A small, red tambourine used by Temple's mother to teach her rhythm for dancing sold for $2,500.

