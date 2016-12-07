JOBS
2 arrested on drug charges at South Side house



Published: Wed, December 7, 2016 @ 11:54 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man was cited and a woman arrested about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday after members of the vice squad served a search warrant at a 340 E. Ravenwood Ave. home investigation drug activity.

Inside the South Side home reports said officers found two bags of suspected marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a bag of suspected crack cocaine.

Trina Hill, 43, who lists the home as her address, was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of possession of crack cocaine. Gregory Gilford, 38, who also lives on East Ravenwood Avenue but at a different address, was cited for possession of marijuana and released with a court date.

