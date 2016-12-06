YOUNGSTOWN

An evaluation from the Ohio Education Research Center reveals Youngstown City School District second- and third- grade students are 29 percent more likely to meet Ohio’s Third Grade Reading Guarantee.

The Third Grade Reading Guarantee is a program to identify students from kindergarten through third grade who are behind in reading and to help them sharpen those skills, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s website.

From January to May 2015, Youngstown State University students majoring in education tutored Youngstown elementary school students in a program called Project PASS – Penguin Assistants for Student Success.

The evaluation compared 248 PASS students with non-PASS students who had similar demographics, attendance and benchmark scores in the winter of second grade.

Seventy-four percent of the PASS students met the Third Grade Guarantee as opposed to 45 percent of non-PASS students who also met the Third Grade Guarantee.

