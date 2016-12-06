YOUNGSTOWN

Parents have the opportunity to offer their input about Youngstown City School District, its buildings and its leaders by completing an online survey.

Parents can use their smartphones and go to https://survey.5-essentials.org/youngstown or link to the survey through the school district’s website at http://www.ycsd.org.

Computers will be set up in each school office so parents can log in while dropping off or picking up their children. Use of computers at Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County branches is permitted without charge.

“We understand the importance of parents in ensuring our children are getting the best education and the best opportunities possible,” said Krish Mohip, district chief executive officer. “We want to hear from as many parents as possible to get both the broadest and the deepest understanding of what they think about our school system and how they believe it can improve.”

The survey takes only about 10 minutes to complete and a parent’s identity and survey responses will be kept confidential and not connected to a parent or a child.

The 5Essentials Survey is administered by UChicago Impact at the University of Chicago.

The survey centers around five elements that affect school success: effective leaders, collaborative teachers, involved families, supportive environments and ambitious instruction.

Teachers and students in grades four to 12 also will participate in the survey.

The deadline for parents to complete the online survey is Dec. 21.