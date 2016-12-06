YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the stabbing death of her boyfriend in May 2015 was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to probation today.

Judge Lou D'Apolito handed down the sentence to Autumn Hines, 20, after a recommendation by prosecutors and a presentence investigation because of severe abuse she suffered at the hands of the victim, Rashad Bailey, 23.

Bailey died on May 19 after he was stabbed by Hines during an argument at the home they shared in Youngstown.

Defense attorney Lynn Maro introduced police reports of abuse of Hines by Bailey and testimony of the trauma inflicted on Hines by Bailey. A psychologist also testified for about 45 minutes about Battered Women's Syndrome and how it has effected Hines.

Hines was initially charged with murder but that charge was dropped when she agreed to the plea and she was released from jail after spending several months there.