AUSTINTOWN — A Youngstown woman faces multiple charges after she purportedly drove while intoxicated, then lied about her identity.

Nakeia Hall, 34, of Lucius Avenue, is charged with falsification and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and also was cited for numerous traffic offenses.

Hall was reportedly stopped by township police early this morning at a Taco Bell drive-thru on Mahoning Avenue after purportedly speeding down Mahoning and striking multiple curbs in the business’s parking lot.

After an officer pulled up behind Hall’s vehicle with lights and sirens activated, he reportedly “observed a female driver attempting to order food through the drive thru order panel.”

He “instructed the driver to stop ordering food and produce her driver’s license and proof of insurance,” according to a police report.

Hall reportedly proceeded to fail a field-sobriety test and give the officer someone else’s name. The officer also determined that Hall was under nine active license suspensions, according to the report.

She was released on summonses to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Wednesday.