JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren police ID man sought in Friday murder



Published: Tue, December 6, 2016 @ 12:03 p.m.

WARREN — The Warren Police Department has identified the man they believe is responsible for Friday's homicide on Stephens Avenue Northwest.

They are seeking Shawn Johnson, 49, who is charged with murder.

Police have not found him yet and are not releasing additional information about where he may be.

It's a huge step to have him identified, said Nick Carney, lead detective in the case.

Releasing a photo to the news media and having it circulate throughout the Internet provided lots of tips, though Carney declined to say what specifically led police to identify Johnson, who also goes by Shawn Hope.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes