WARREN — The Warren Police Department has identified the man they believe is responsible for Friday's homicide on Stephens Avenue Northwest.

They are seeking Shawn Johnson, 49, who is charged with murder.

Police have not found him yet and are not releasing additional information about where he may be.

It's a huge step to have him identified, said Nick Carney, lead detective in the case.

Releasing a photo to the news media and having it circulate throughout the Internet provided lots of tips, though Carney declined to say what specifically led police to identify Johnson, who also goes by Shawn Hope.