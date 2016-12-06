WARREN

Warren Police Department has identified the man they believe is responsible for Friday’s homicide on Stephens Avenue Northwest, charging Shawn Johnson, 49, with murder.

They have issued an arrest warrant.

Police have not found Johnson and are not releasing additional information about where he may be, but it’s a huge step to have him identified, said Nick Carney, lead detective in the case.

Police also have not found Alicia Binion, the woman he’s accused of abducting, or the white GMC van he’s accused of stealing while abducting Binion and another woman.

Releasing a photo to the news media of Johnson from surveillance video and having it circulate throughout the internet provided lots of tips, though Carney declined to say what specifically led police to identify Johnson, who also goes by Shawn Hope.

