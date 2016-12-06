STRUTHERS — AMVETS Post 44, 305 Elm St., is having its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Harold Ryther of the USS Oklahoma Remains Preservation Project is the speaker.

The USS Oklahoma was docked on battleship row and sunk with the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The 388 sailors and Marines entombed within the ship when it was sunk are still listed as missing in action.

In 1943, the bodies were placed in an unmarked grave in the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Agency exhumed the remains for identification. Because dog tags were not issued by the Navy except during war time, identification was nearly impossible. The use of mitochondrial DNA is now being used to help reunite families with the remains.

A light lunch will be served after the program. The public is welcome. For information, contact Jan Brown at 330-518-5532.