YOUNGSTOWN

Police Chief Robin Lees said whoever shot at a city firetruck late Monday while it was leaving a call – wounding a firefighter – has a “specific grudge” against the fire department.

Lees, however, would not say what leads him to believe that. An investigation is ongoing, he said.

In the meantime, police will accompany fire crews on all calls until the person is caught, the chief said.

Lt. Paul Lutton, 46, is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg he suffered about 11:25 p.m. Monday while in the passenger compartment of Engine 7 in the 100 block of Halleck Avenue on the North Side. Another firefighter also in the passenger compartment had a bullet pass through his turnout gear, or gear that firefighters wear when they answer a call.

Engine 7 is housed at the fire station at Madison Avenue and Elm Street. Firefighters at the time were leaving a vacant house fire on Elm Street. Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the home was the scene of a previous fire in June.

There is no official cause yet.

