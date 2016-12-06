This year, each of Sheetz’s 535 stores will support 16 children from their local communities by partnering with The Salvation Army.

Sheetz employees volunteer their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. At the parties, Santa will greet the children and present them with new toys, clothes and other basic needs. The children and their families will enjoy food, crafts, games and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

All of Sheetz customer donations go directly to supporting the children in our communities.

Ways customers can support Sheetz for the Kidz: throughout December, Sheetz offers customers an opportunity to donate at the register; purchase a Sheetz for the Kidz water, 25 cents of every bottle sold goes to support the charity; shop on AmazonSmile https://smile.amazon.com/ and select Sheetz for the Kidz as the charity of your choice, Amazon will donate a portion of your purchases. Go to www.sheetzforthekidz.org to donate online.