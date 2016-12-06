JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Sheetz stores support local children



Published: Tue, December 6, 2016 @ 9:12 a.m.

This year, each of Sheetz’s 535 stores will support 16 children from their local communities by partnering with The Salvation Army.

Sheetz employees volunteer their time to shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families. At the parties, Santa will greet the children and present them with new toys, clothes and other basic needs. The children and their families will enjoy food, crafts, games and an opportunity to take pictures with Santa.

All of Sheetz customer donations go directly to supporting the children in our communities.

Ways customers can support Sheetz for the Kidz: throughout December, Sheetz offers customers an opportunity to donate at the register; purchase a Sheetz for the Kidz water, 25 cents of every bottle sold goes to support the charity; shop on AmazonSmile https://smile.amazon.com/ and select Sheetz for the Kidz as the charity of your choice, Amazon will donate a portion of your purchases. Go to www.sheetzforthekidz.org to donate online.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes