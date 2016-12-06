STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Police say they’ve identified four people who will eventually face charges as State College officers investigate property damage and possible rioting following Penn State’s Big Ten Championship win.

Police say the four identified through surveillance video from Saturday night so far include three students and a 39-year-old man.

Police used pepper spray and mounted officers in riot gear to disburse what they called an “unlawful disturbance” following No. 5 Penn State’s 38-31 win over No. 8 Wisconsin.

Police say some fans climbed on street signs, others removing a street light and even one report that a fan sprayed a police horse with a beer.

Police say the gathering after Saturday’s win was larger than a group of up to 10,000 that did about $30,000 in property damage after October’s upset of Ohio State. Thirteen people were charged after that incident.