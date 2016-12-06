NILES

The newly formed audit committee consisting of five city residents heard it all Tuesday night about the issues behind Niles’ fiscal emergency of two years – and the difficulty of getting out of it.

The five have been asked to provide input as the city tries to end the run of red ink.

Several seemed to be surprised by what they heard, particularly when Tim Lintner, state-appointed fiscal supervisor, explained the previous administration’s failure to cut expenses even when revenue was down.

“When revenue went up, expenses did the same,” Lintner said.

“Your faces speak volumes,” said council President Robert Marino as he watched the group’s reaction to Lintner’s comments.

Committee members represent the Niles Board of Education, business, a civic organization, the clergy and the community in general.

“It’s a lot to absorb, but I’m glad it’s out there,” said Sheri Smith, the community representative.

For most of the meeting, the fiscal supervisors explained in graphic detail how the city’s general fund dropped from $13.8 million at the end of 2007 to just $148,000 by 2014, a loss of 99 percent of its value because spending was uncontrolled.

