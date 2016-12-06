JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

MVHS will host sip and paint



Published: Tue, December 6, 2016 @ 9:23 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting a sip and paint at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.

Join artist Jackie Popovec to paint a winter scene. Cost for the workshop is $30 per person. Paint supplies are provided, participants can take their own wine. Proceeds will benefit the Historical Society’s exhibits and educational programs.

To register, contact the society at 330-743-2589 by Tuesday. To view the painting, visit www.mahoninghistory.org.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes