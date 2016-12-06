YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting a sip and paint at 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St.

Join artist Jackie Popovec to paint a winter scene. Cost for the workshop is $30 per person. Paint supplies are provided, participants can take their own wine. Proceeds will benefit the Historical Society’s exhibits and educational programs.

To register, contact the society at 330-743-2589 by Tuesday. To view the painting, visit www.mahoninghistory.org.