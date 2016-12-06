POLAND

Elizabeth Roller, president of the Mahoning County Medical Society Alliance, presented checks to two local charities during a membership luncheon Oct. 12 at the Lake Club.

A check for $1,500 was presented to Mary Louk, board president of Animal Charity of Ohio, a humane society and affordable vet clinic for Mahoning County. A check for $1,000 was presented to representatives of Rising Above the River, a nonprofit organization that assists the homeless of Mahoning County.

The Alliance’s annual Charity Champagne Brunch and Fashion Show will be March 3, 2017, at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. It will feature fashions from Ivory and Birch and Harley Davidson Bike Town. Proceeds will benefit the Compass Rape and Crisis Center.