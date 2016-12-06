YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man who confronted two other men Monday at a vacant house next to his property was shot at.

Officers were called about 6:20 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Marmion Avenue, where a 39-year-old man told them he saw a car parked in the drive of the vacant house and when he asked the driver what he was doing there the car sped off.

The car drove away but before the man could get back inside his house he heard gunshots, reports said. He then discovered a bullet hole in his mailbox.

Police found two 9mm shell casings on the street and later the man discovered a bullet on the floor that traveled through a wall. No one was injured.