CAMPBELL

A man was arraigned today in Campbell Municipal Court on charges including trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer stopped Steven Haywood Jr., 24, of Campbell about 5:15 p.m. Friday for driving 13 miles per hour over the speed limit near Wilson Avenue, according to a police report.

Officers reported searching Haywood after a police dog issued a positive sniff alert for drugs, according the report. Police found 19 bags containing close to 20 grams total of marijuana in Haywood’s pocket, the report states. He was released from the scene.

A judge set Haywood’s bond at $7,000 during his arraignment. He will appear Friday for a preliminary hearing.