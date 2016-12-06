YOUNGSTOWN

Timothy Bellamy’s plans for Christmas follow those of many children, but getting a sneak preview of what’s to come added to his festivities.

“I will go to sleep early and celebrate Christmas with my family,” the 11-year-old South Side Academy student said.

As it turned out, though, Timothy also got to celebrate the holiday a bit early, thanks to Santa Claus, who made an early Christmas appearance and was the guest of honor for Tuesday’s 96th annual Youngstown Lions Club Christmas Party for Visually Impaired and Special Needs Children event at the Youngstown Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road, on the West Side.

Timothy was among the 96 youngsters from South Side Academy, East and Chaney high schools, Choffin Career and Technical Center, the Leonard Kirtz School and Discovery Transition to Careers at Volney who received gifts from Santa Claus and Lions Club members.

