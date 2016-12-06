YOUNGSTOWN

In a quiet voice Tuesday, Autumn Hines told a judge in Mahonng County Common Pleas Court all she wanted was for her boyfriend to stop hitting her when she picked up the knife and swung it as he was on the porch of their Maplewood Court home last year.

The boyfriend, Rashad Bailey, 23, was stabbed in the chest and died later. Hines was charged with murder and later pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the death of Bailey, who reports said beat Hines several times resulting in police calls but no charges because Hines never pressed them.

Hines received probation Tuesday from Judge Lou D’Apolito, upholding recommendations from both prosecutors and a presentence investigation which detailed Bailey’s abuse toward the 20-year-old mother of four.

Her lawyer, Lynn Maro, told the judge Hines had been put into foster care at age 2 by Cuyahoga County because both of her parents were in prison, and she was abused repeatedly in the home she was in.

Maro also had a psychologist, Dr. Richard Bromberg, testify for 45 minutes about Battered Women’s Syndrome and how Hines’ actions were driven not only by the abuse she suffered at the hands of Bailey, but the hands of the other people in her life who abused her before Bailey did.

One of the saddest things about the case, Maro said, is that Hines was abused by Bailey several times in front of other people. who never lifted a finger to help her.

