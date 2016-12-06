LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a threat against a Los Angeles subway station (all times local):

8 a.m.

In a show of confidence, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is taking a subway to work from a station that has been threatened with attack.

The mayor entered the Universal City Red Line station Tuesday morning after speaking to reporters.

Heavily armed sheriff’s deputies are guarding the station and other parts of Los Angeles County’s transit system following the threat, which the FBI says specified the attack would occur Tuesday.

Temporary barriers have been set up at the entrance to the Universal City station, which not only serves commuters but many tourists headed to the adjacent Universal Studios theme park.