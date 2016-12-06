JOBS
Jaisan Holland is certified as Niles police chief



Published: Tue, December 6, 2016 @ 7:52 p.m.

NILES

After serving as acting police chief since February, Capt. Jaisan Holland can remove the word “acting” from his title.

The Civil Service Commission certified Holland as police chief Tuesday. Commission Chairman Thomas Harwood said Holland had the higher score among the two captains that took the test last week. Commission procedures require a 10 day waiting period before certification, but the other captain who took the test, James Marshall, waived his right to challenge the results enabling the quick certification.

Holland, who joined the police department in 2000, said his biggest challenge all along has been “holding it together in the face of fiscal emergency. We have a good (police department) and I’m not going to fix what isn’t broke.”

Holland said he hopes the financially strapped city will continue funding his drug unit.

