Firefighter shot on Youngstown's North Side



Published: Tue, December 6, 2016 @ 12:30 a.m.

Staff report

A Youngstown firefighter was shot and injured on Youngstown's North Side late Monday night.

The shooting took place about 11:30 p..m. in the vicinity of Halleck Street and Kensington Avenue near Elm Street.

Youngstown police and others are searching for the assailant.

The identity and condition of the firefighter was unknown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Watch Vindy.com for updates on this breaking story later this morning.

