WARREN

The Christmas Eve Welcome Choir at Blessed Sacrament Church brings participants together into the family of faith.

Pat Campbell, director of music and worship in the Catholic community, said the parish has had this choir at least 10 years. “It started out as a children’s choir,” she said of the seasonal group. Parents and other family members were sometimes at rehearsals and it seemed only natural to involve them. “Some parents expressed an interest in participating,” Campbell said.

So the children’s choir morphed into the Christmas Eve Welcome Choir in which students in third grade and older and adults are invited to sing. This choir sings at Christmas Eve Masses at 4 and 6 p.m. at the church. The choir is so named because everyone is welcome to participate – no audition required.

“I think the children learn something by seeing their parents or grandparents learn a new song,” Campbell said.

Though it’s nice to see whole families involved, Campbell said many times it’s grandmothers who bring grandchildren to share a special activity. Campbell also noted some college students return to sing in the choir. “It’s part of their holiday tradition,” she said.

Campbell admits she never knows who will show up at the three rehearsals. Even if prospective participants can’t attend, recordings are available for them to learn any new songs.

