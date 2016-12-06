OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The death toll stands at 36 on Tuesday with no change overnight in the number of bodies recovered in what remains of an Oakland warehouse.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Tya Modeste says 36 bodies have been recovered and 26 of their families have been notified. Modeste says another nine bodies have been “tentatively identified.” Officials are still lacking any type of identity for one individual.

Fire crews have resumed search and recovery operations.

Oakland Fire Batallion Chief Robert Lipp says crews have cleared 85 percent of the “Ghost Ship” building with one corner still inaccessible because it is unstable. Crews hope to stabilize it Tuesday and continue their search.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night.