JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman man pleads guilty in July shooting death



Published: Tue, December 6, 2016 @ 2:33 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman man pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a July homicide on the North Side.

De'Ondre Gayles, 21, of Lemans Drive, entered guilty pleas before Judge Shirley J. Christian to charges of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felonious assault for the death of Ralph Thomas, 20, of Church Hill Road in Girard.

Thomas was shot at Hammaker and DuPont streets. Police said the shooting was the result of a marijuana sale in the middle of the street.

Gayles faces a total of 36 years in prison. Prosecutors said they will leave it up to the court to determine sentencing.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes