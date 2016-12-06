YOUNGSTOWN — A Boardman man pleaded guilty today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a July homicide on the North Side.

De'Ondre Gayles, 21, of Lemans Drive, entered guilty pleas before Judge Shirley J. Christian to charges of voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felonious assault for the death of Ralph Thomas, 20, of Church Hill Road in Girard.

Thomas was shot at Hammaker and DuPont streets. Police said the shooting was the result of a marijuana sale in the middle of the street.

Gayles faces a total of 36 years in prison. Prosecutors said they will leave it up to the court to determine sentencing.