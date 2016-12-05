BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man and woman are set to be arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Area Court on vandalism and breaking and entering charges after their arrest Saturday.

U.S. Marshal’s task force arrested Joseph Digiacomo, 29, and Jessica Quick, 25, both of Dickson Street, after a warrant was issued for their arrest by Boardman police.

Police have accused them of committing crimes Nov. 24 at Washing Well Laundry on West Boulevard at 8:30 p.m.

The laundromat’s owner told officers two suspects entered the business and caused $2,300 in damages to a coin-operated machine and bathroom sink. The two also reportedly stole $200 of coins from the machine.

Digiacomo and Quick are each charged with two counts of breaking and entering and two counts of vandalism.