WARREN — Police are continuing to try to identify the male who apparently killed a Niles man and kidnapped two women Friday evening on Stephens Avenue Northwest.

One of the kidnapped women escaped but the other woman has yet to be found.

They also hope to make progress today on identifying the “person of interest” shown on surveillance video at a West Market Street gas station that night, a detective said.

A city woman, 22, called 911 at 6:53 p.m. to say that a man shot John P. Kellar, 41, and kidnapped her and Nicole M. Binion, 36, of the Stephens address.

Police took the woman back to the Stephens address, where they found Keller had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect took a white GMC van from one of the women and used it to leave the scene. The van has not been recovered.