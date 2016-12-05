WARREN — The first hearing in what may prove to be a revealing look into decades worth of political corruption in Niles took place today, as former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante pleaded not guilty to 54 criminal charges, including bribery, theft, money laundering, gambling and records tampering.

His wife, Judy, 67, and city employee Scott Shaffer, 51, also pleaded not guilty before visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove of Summit County, who set bond of $100,000 for each.

The bonds are personal recognizance, meaning they don't have to pay Anything.

All three are subject to a potential felony charge if they fail to appear for court.

All three were told to report to the county jail for booking. A trial date has been set for April 24.

There were 56 charges filed altogether, two of which named only Shaffer.

Ralph Infante, 61, who served as Niles mayor 24 years through 2015 and still serves as secretary of the Trumbull County Democratic Party, is one of the most recognizable government officials in Trumbull County.

But during a routine 2012 audit, state investigators uncovered thefts of over $142,000 by city employee Phyllis Wilson. In October 2014, The state auditor's officedeclared the city to be in fiscal emergency because of deficit spending.