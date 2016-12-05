YOUNGSTOWN — The YMCA of Youngstown today announced the appointment of Thomas M. Gacse as its next President/Chief Executive Officer. He will T begin his duties Jan. 1.

Gacse replaces Timothy M. Hilk, who had served in the role for six years.

Gacse is a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio and a resident of the Youngstown area for 25 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and University of Akron School of Law.

He has spent his professional career serving as a magistrate for Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, as well as having worked in Northeast Ohio as a trial attorney, general counsel, and in banking.

