State rejects temporary reprieve for Ohio child killer



Published: Mon, December 5, 2016 @ 8:11 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state has rejected a proposal to temporarily delay the January execution of a man set to die for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

Thomas Madden, an assistant Ohio attorney general, ruled out the possibility of a one-month reprieve for death row inmate Ronald Phillips in a Friday email made public today.

The state and attorneys for Phillips had been discussing the possibility of a reprieve while arguments are made over Ohio’s new 3-drug lethal injection method.

Phillips is scheduled to die Jan. 12. An initial proposal would have postponed the execution until Feb. 15.

Madden’s email said the proposal was rejected after Phillips’ attorneys proposed a delay until April.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment. Messages were left for Phillips' lawyers.

