COLUMBIANA

A Cody Joseph Stay Wide Open spaghetti dinner benefit will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Road.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Dinner includes bread sticks, salad and beverage. There also will be a 50-50 raffle and basket auction.

Cody, a 2010 Crestview graduate, was involved in a motocross accident Sept. 18. He sustained multiple injuries, including a spinal cord injury. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Proceeds will be used for medical expenses and home modifications. Other ways to contribute include purchasing Staywideopen731 stickers for $5 each, or donations can be made at any PNC Bank branch in the name of Cody Joseph Benefit Fund.

For information or information, call Clint at 330-207-0570 or Melissa at 330-429-1234.