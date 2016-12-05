JOBS
Prosecutors charge Ohio teen whose gun killed toddler



Published: Mon, December 5, 2016 @ 1:28 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio have charged a teenager whose gun got into the hands of a 7-year-old who accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy to death.

Authorities in Toledo filed charges of complicity to negligent homicide and failure to secure firearms against the 15-year-old late last week in juvenile court.

They say the teen is a relative of 3-year-old Tyrne Hoskins who died from a gunshot wound in October. Police say several adults were in the home at the time.

Prosecutors have not released the name of the teenager and they earlier decided not to file charges against the 7-year-old who shot the gun.

Police tell The Blade newspaper in Toledo the gun was fired inside a bedroom and the bullet went through a wall before hitting the toddler.

