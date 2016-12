YOUNGSTOWN — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the calf at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Hillman Street.

The 19-year-old man told police he had just left his girlfriend's house when a man approached him, shot him, grabbed his phone and ran away.

Reports said police found two 9mm shell casings near the victim, who was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.