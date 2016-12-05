WASHINGTON (AP) — The bizarre rumors began with a leaked email referencing Hillary Clinton and sinister interpretations of references to pizza parties.

It morphed into fake online news stories about a child sex-trafficking ring run by prominent Democrats operating out of a Washington, D.C., pizza joint.

On Sunday, it culminated in violence when police say a North Carolina man fired an assault rifle multiple times inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant as he attempted to "self-investigate" the conspiracy theory known in the Twitterverse as "Pizzagate."

No one was hurt and the man was arrested. But the shooting alarmed those from neighboring businesses all the way to the White House about the real-life dangers of fake news on the internet. One of those posting on the conspiracy theory is the son of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed national security adviser.

White House Spokesman Josh Earnest, asked about the shooting today, said, "There's no denying the corrosive effect that some of these false reports have had on our political debate. ... It's deeply troubling that some of those false reports could lead to violence."

Edgar Maddison Welch, 28 of Salisbury, N.C., was arrested Sunday afternoon outside the popular eatery in an affluent capital neighborhood, police said.

At a first appearance today in D.C. Superior Court, Welch appeared handcuffed in a white jumpsuit and was ordered held pending a hearing Thursday. A public defender representing him didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.